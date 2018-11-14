On chilly mornings, I like to wake myself up from the inside out with a cup of hot creamy coffee and a bowl of rich, warm oatmeal.
The problem with this cozy picture is, in real life, I wind up having coffee in the car and no oatmeal. The coffee is a priority because it’s necessary for my existence as a halfway normal human. The breakfast, however, is often way down on the morning to-do list.
To remedy my time-crunch issues, I made a few jars of overnight oats that would be ready in time for breakfast. The basic recipe is very simple and can be adapted for whatever flavors I’m in the mood for or ingredients I have on hand. I found inspiration for these recipes from farmers market ingredients and fall flavors.
Fresh, rolled oats work best in overnight oats recipes. There are several local grain mills and companies that sell fresh-milled products in Louisiana. Some are located in the central part of the state and others in the south. I used organic rolled oats from Stacy’s Stone Ground Meal of Bonnecaze Farms, based in Baton Rouge, for these recipes.
Overnight oats are best when eaten no more than three days after you mix them, perfect for this week of wintry weather. I’ll grab one on my way out the door and heat it when I need to thaw out after the walk into the office.
Teresa B. Day is a local food writer and author of the “I Eat BR” blog. You can reach her at ieatbrla@gmail.com.