In the current upside-down world we're living in, tradition can make us feel a little more normal and add some comfort to our lives.
And what's more traditional on Mondays in Louisiana than red beans and rice?
The custom goes back to when Monday was laundry day, and, while washing all the clothes, mom still had to get dinner on the table. Beans could cook on low most of the day, and, with rice, could feed the whole family.
There are several versions of the dish, including this red bean gumbo, which borrows some ingredients from the latter Louisiana specialty.
Haven't had your beans for today soaking since last night? No problem — this recipe uses canned red beans.
TESTED RECIPE
Red Bean Gumbo
Serves 6 to 8. Recipe is from David Simmons.
1 cup thinly sliced carrots
1 cup finely chopped celery
1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
4 cups beef broth made by dissolving 4 beef bouillon cubes in 4 cups boiling water
6 cups cooked red beans (three 16-ounce cans Creole Cream Style Blue Runner Red Beans)
1½ to 2 links very thinly sliced smoked sausage (You can also use ½ smoked and ½ smoked/garlic sausage)
2 tablespoons olive oil
⅛ cup cane syrup
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon red pepper
3 to 4 shakes Tabasco Garlic Sauce
1. Mix together chopped carrots, celery and onions and set aside.
2. Prepare the beef broth and set aside.
3. Purée red beans in blender or food processor until smooth.
4. Microwave sausages on layers of paper towel for about a minute to remove excess fat.
5. Heat olive oil on medium-high heat in a heavy cast-iron pot until hot, not smoking. Add the chopped carrot, celery and onions. Sauté until celery and onions are clear and tender.
6. Stir in cane syrup and simmer for about a minute. Add beef broth and bring back up to a simmer.
7. Add salt, black pepper, red pepper and Tabasco Garlic Sauce. Add cooked sausage and stir until strongly simmering.
8. Slowly and carefully blend in the red bean purée. Stir well until gumbo is smooth. Reduce heat to low and cook for at least 45 minutes to 1 hour, stirring frequently. Gumbo will stick to bottom of pot if heat is too high.
9. Serve warm, not hot, on rice or by itself.