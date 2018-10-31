The holidays are a magical time of fun and festivities with parties and events at every turn. But, before you know it, they can turn into one of the busiest, most stressful seasons making your to-do list longer than ever.
My perfect party recipes are coming to your rescue. These are some of my favorite and oh-so-easy recipes, guaranteed to keep stress out of your kitchen.
Seared Tuna with Avocado Salsa on Rice Crackers is just the impressive recipe you've been looking for. Don’t be intimidated by the gourmet-sounding name, this appetizer really is simple to make. What makes it so great is that you can prep the salsa and sear the tuna ahead of time and quickly layer them on the rice crackers when it's time to serve.
Well Done: Recipes for Crabmeat Brie Dip, Seared Tuna with Avocado Salsa on Rice Crackers, Mini Heavenly Cheesecake Bites with Crunch Topping
My luscious and buttery Crabmeat Brie Dip comes together in just a couple of simple steps. Low-fat dairy — cream cheese, mozzarella and Brie — combine with crabmeat to make this a creamy, satisfying dip everyone will want to dig into.
And for your sweet tooth, who doesn’t like cheesecake? These Mini Heavenly Cheesecake Bites with Crunch Topping are bite-size delectable desserts.
Another no-stress perfect party recipe that you can find at my thehealthycookingblog.com is my Italian Layered Spread. Savory red and green veggies add a pretty touch, and best of all, this outstanding dip is another one that can be made ahead and popped out of the refrigerator when it's time to serve. Can't find olive salad? Raid the olive bar at the grocery store and make your own.
I love to entertain all year-round, but especially with family and friends through the holidays. Keep these easy, crowd-pleasing recipes in your arsenal for simple go-to delicious bites of goodness. You also can check out my trim and terrific Thanksgiving recipes at my thehealthycookingblog.com.
Terrific Tips:
- Trim down your Thanksgiving classics by selecting low-fat dairy ingredients such as reduced-fat cream cheese, Greek yogurt and skim milk as well as low-sodium broths for your casseroles.
- Take advantage of time-saving convenience items, such as already prepared cornbread muffins, bagged lettuce for your salad, pre-chopped onions and chopped pecans.
- Make the table festive with easy, inexpensive centerpieces such as candles, bowls of seasonal items or fresh fruit — no need for expensive flowers. Fill glass vases with cranberries for no-fuss festive seasonal décor which can later become an ingredient in a recipe.
- Serve dips in a small slow cooker to keep them warm.
- If using fresh crabmeat for a slow cooker dish, fold it in just before serving.
- Save a step in the Cheesecake Bites by using frozen miniature phyllo pastry shells, thawed and cooked at 350 F for 3-5 minutes. Cool and fill.
- Watch me make my Candied Pecan Brie on YouTube. It's another effortless appetizer with gourmet flair.