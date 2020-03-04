The debate over who has the best chicken tenders has ended.
According to Thrillist’s first fast food awards show, "The Fasties," Raising Cane’s chicken tenders reign supreme.
Ranked based on their tenderness, breading, seasoning and overall deliciousness, Raising Cane’s ONE LOVE — quality chicken fingers — were awarded first place among every major fast food chicken tender.
Thrillist also recognized the companion to Raising Cane’s chicken fingers — Cane’s Sauce — ranking it third in the “Best Dipping Sauce” category.
“Our ONE LOVE is quality chicken finger meals,” Raising Cane’s Founder, Owner & CEO Todd Graves said. “A lot of passion and hard work goes into serving our customers, our crew and our communities, so it's an honor to receive this national recognition from Thrillist.”
At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with the chicken finger. The 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order.
The menu also is known for its secret-recipe Cane’s Sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
The company is likewise known for its commitment to active community involvement, centered on its six areas of focus: education, feeding the hungry, pet welfare, business development and entrepreneurship and active lifestyles.
