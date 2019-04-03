The weather lately has been dreamy — so perfect, it has inspired my dear husband to build us the backyard of our dreams, starting with a toasty fire pit surrounded by comfy Adirondack chairs.
It’s where we're going to soak up these brilliant spring sunsets. I'm already envisioning a few dinners in that spot so we can make the most of these lovely days while they're here.
A few nights ago, I made this garlic butter chicken and zucchini noodles for my mom and a dear friend. While we enjoyed these dishes accompanied by a sweet potato out on our patio table, I was thinking, as I slouched down in a cushy chair by the fire pit, that I’d serve the leftovers in a single bowl. For the second round, I thought sweet potato rolls would go nicely.
Enjoy these spring evenings as much as you can. We'll blink, and summer will be here.