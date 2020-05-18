stuffed peppers
Stuffed Peppers

A tender bell pepper stuffed with spiced beef and rice makes a tasty dinner, and it's a great way to get a few veggies into your diet.

Look for large peppers. We used red, but green peppers (which are less expensive) work too.

This recipe uses the short cut of bottled pasta sauce.

Makes 4 servings. Recipe is adapted from Cooking Light.

½ cup cooked rice

4 medium red bell peppers

¾ pound ground beef

1 cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups bottled tomato-and-basil pasta sauce (such as Classico), divided

½ cup (2 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese

½ cup dry red wine

1. Preheat oven to 450 F.

2. Cut tops off bell peppers; reserve tops. Discard seeds and membranes. Place peppers, cut sides down, in an 8-inch square baking dish; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave on high 2 minutes or until peppers are crisp-tender. Cool.

3. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, onions, parsley, paprika and salt. Cook until beef is lightly browned, stirring to crumble. Remove from heat.

4. Add rice, ½ cup pasta sauce, and cheese to beef mixture, stirring to combine.

5. In a sauce pan, combine 1½ cups pasta sauce and wine and bring to a boil.

6. Spoon about ¾ cup beef mixture into each pepper. Place peppers in a 2-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray; add wine mixture to pan. Cover with foil.

7. Bake for 20 minutes. Uncover; bake an additional 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve peppers with sauce. Garnish with pepper tops.

