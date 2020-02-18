St. James changes gumbo tradition
Major news here. St. James Episcopal Church, which has for decades been serving up its delicious gumbo on Fridays in Lent, is changing its tradition.
In its 69th, the family-friendly event will be shortened to a one-day event instead of the traditional six weeks.
Mark your calendars now for March 6 when the St. James Gumbo will be offered as lunch (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.) at the church hall, 208 N. Fourth St.
The menu will feature shrimp gumbo or chicken and sausage gumbo meals that include salad, one mini-baguette and dessert for $12 each. The dinner will be dine-in only. Live music will be featured throughout the event.
Order on-site or online starting March 2 at stjamesgumbo.org. Call-in orders will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. March 6 at (225) 387-5141. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted. All proceeds benefit Episcopal Church outreach projects.
Shades of Gatsby
Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., is taking reservations for its Roaring '20s Party, set for 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Relive the 1920s with speakeasy cocktails and bountiful bites. Cost is $65 per person.
For reservations, visit sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/roaring-20s-party-dinner.
Roasting hams and playing jams
False River Paddle Club's Ham Jam 2020 will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at The Landing on False River, 108 E. Main St., New Roads. Whether you sing or play an instrument, all musicians are welcome to join in the impromptu jam session. No tickets are necessary.
For more information, email info@falseriverpaddleclub.com.
Wienermobile's coming
It's not a Mardi Gras float, but it probably could be. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be stopping off from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at Hi Nabor Supermarket, 5383 Jones Creek Road, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at Lamendola's, 116 W. Ascension St., Gonzales. The first version of the Wienermobile was created in 1936 by Oscar Mayer's nephew, Carl G. Mayer. These days, six different Wienermobiles drive across the country all year.
Free crawfish? We're in
The IceHouse Taproom's Free Crawfish Friday returns Feb. 21, starting at 4:30 p.m. and running until 2 a.m. closing time. Free Crawfish Fridays will continue, so stay in the know by following the taproom on Facebook or call (225) 366-6595. The taproom is located at 14111 Airline Highway, No. 127.
Shamrocks and murder in March
Tickets are on sale for the Shamrocks and Murder! murder mystery dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 7 at Phil Brady's Bar, 4848 Government St.
The event is hosted by Good Fun with Good People in Baton Rouge. Dressing the part isn't required, but it makes things more fun in a game where everyone is trying to solve the mystery. If you would like to play a role, a character description will be emailed to you. On the night of the event, you will receive an envelope with instructions.
And, of course, dinner will be served.
Call (225) 938-0993 or email robh.nextgendealer@gmail.com if you're interested in a role. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com.