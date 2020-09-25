With just one cup of fresh corn kernels, you can make a batch of corn pancakes.
Corinne Cook devised this recipe, and serves them as a bread course or hot from the skillet as an appetizer.
The same batter, dropped by small spoonfuls into oil, becomes corn fritters.
The batter is flour with beaten eggs, baking powder and a hint of sugar, to complement the corn.
Fresh Corn Pancakes
Makes 16 to 18 (2-inch) pancakes. Recipe is by Corinne Cook.
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon white vinegar
⅔ cup milk
2 eggs
1 cup corn, cut from the cob
1 teaspoon butter, melted
Vegetable oil or butter for greasing skillet
Garnishes: hot pepper jelly, powdered sugar, honey, optional
1. In medium bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir and set aside.
2. Add vinegar to milk, then set aside.
3. In a separate medium-sized bowl, beat eggs until well-blended. Add corn, vinegar-milk mixture and melted butter. Whisk until well-blended, then stir into the dry ingredients. Stir just to blend completely. If mixture is too stiff for pancakes, add more milk.
4. Lightly grease nonstick skillet with vegetable oil and heat to medium-high. Pour batter into skillet to make 2-inch pancakes. Add a little more oil to the skillet if necessary during the cooking. Serve with hot pepper jelly, powdered sugar or honey.
