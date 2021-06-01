The Epicurean Society of Baton Rouge will honor the Pizzolato Family, founders of Tony's Seafood, with its Grace "Mama" Marino Lifetime Achievement Award on June 10.
This year's Fête Rouge Award Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. at the L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L’Auberge Ave.
The black-tie optional event will feature a six-course wine and food pairing and will include entertainment and a live auction.
The award is named for Grace "Mama" Marino, who founded Gino's Restaurant in 1966 and ran the kitchen until she was 92.
Tickets are $200, with tables of eight available for $1,600. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/14th-annual-grace-mama-marino-award-dinner-honoring-the-pizzolato-family-tickets-88624850313.
Tony's Seafood traces its roots back to 1959 when Donaldsonville native Tony Pizzolato opened a small retail and wholesale produce business in Baton Rouge, according to its website. Pizzolato soon added crawfish, shrimp and crabs to his selection of produce.
In 1972, Pizzolato leased an abandoned service station on Plank Road next to Delmont Village Shopping Center, and with his wife, Mary Lee, five sons — Bill, Joey, Mike, Cliff, Tad — and daughter Ceily turned into a thriving seafood business, the site says.
The business expanded to include Louisiana Fish Fry Products, created from Tony Pizzolato's recipes.
Pizza with a Purpose
California Pizza Kitchen, 10001 Perkins Road, is donating 20% of sales between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. June 15 to the Golden Guys.
The Golden Guys, a male parody of the LSU Golden Girls dance troupe, raises money to support Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. The troupe brings together men of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds and has raised more than $10,000 for the Children's Hospital.
For more information, visit goldenguys225.com.
Wagyu Dinner at Beausoleil
Reservations are open for a Wagyu Dinner at 6 p.m. June 8 at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway.
The dinner will feature six courses on a menu crafted by executive chef David Dickensauge. Included will be optional wine pairings curated by Peyton Harrington.
This dinner is $300; wine pairings are $60. Make your reservations at sevn.ly/xOeCmghy.
Kids class at Ruffino's
Registration is open for Ruffino's Kids' Cooking Class from noon to 3 p.m. June 15 at Ruffino's Restaurant, 18811 Highland Road.
This hands-on class, for youngsters ages 6-14, will feature a four-course meal. Adults are welcome to join in the fun. Refreshments will be provided.
Registration is $50 at shopruffinos.com/collections/all/products/ruffinos-baton-rouge-kids-cooking-class-1
Summer kickoff
Registration is open for the "Kick Off to Summer" leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 10 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Jeanne Mancuso to learn how to make such picnic favorites as pimento cheese macaroni salad, fried chicken sliders with slaw and homemade brioche buns and no-bake strawberry cheesecake.
Tickets are $125 at lci.edu/store/Kick-Off-to-Summer-p348094102.