Chicken-Fried Steak
A home-cooked meal makes us all feel better.

And nothing hits the spot quite like chicken-fried steak.

For the novices in the kitchen, there's no chicken in chicken-fried steak. It's called that because of how it's cooked — steak fried like chicken.

And it's pretty easy to prepare.

Be sure you get beef cube steaks. Serve it with a side vegetable and cornbread, and dinner is done.

Makes 4 servings.

1¼ cups all-purpose flour, divided

2 large eggs

1½ cups milk, divided

4 beef cube steaks (6 ounces each)

1¼ teaspoons salt, divided

1 teaspoon pepper, divided

Oil, for frying

1 cup water

1. Place 1 cup flour in a shallow bowl. In a separate shallow bowl, whisk eggs and ½ cup milk until blended.

2. Sprinkle steaks with ¾ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Dip in flour to coat both sides; shake off excess. Dip in egg mixture, then again in flour.

3. In a large skillet, heat ¼ inch of oil over medium heat. Add steaks; cook 4-6 minutes on each side or until golden brown and a thermometer reads 160 degrees. Remove from pan; drain on paper towels. Keep warm.

4. Remove all but 2 tablespoons of oil from the pan. Stir in the remaining ¼ cup flour, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper until smooth; cook and stir over medium heat 3-4 minutes or until golden brown.

5. Gradually whisk in water and remaining milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Serve over steaks.

