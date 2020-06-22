A home-cooked meal makes us all feel better.
And nothing hits the spot quite like chicken-fried steak.
For the novices in the kitchen, there's no chicken in chicken-fried steak. It's called that because of how it's cooked — steak fried like chicken.
And it's pretty easy to prepare.
Be sure you get beef cube steaks. Serve it with a side vegetable and cornbread, and dinner is done.
Chicken-Fried Steak
Makes 4 servings.
1¼ cups all-purpose flour, divided
2 large eggs
1½ cups milk, divided
4 beef cube steaks (6 ounces each)
1¼ teaspoons salt, divided
1 teaspoon pepper, divided
Oil, for frying
1 cup water
1. Place 1 cup flour in a shallow bowl. In a separate shallow bowl, whisk eggs and ½ cup milk until blended.
2. Sprinkle steaks with ¾ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Dip in flour to coat both sides; shake off excess. Dip in egg mixture, then again in flour.
3. In a large skillet, heat ¼ inch of oil over medium heat. Add steaks; cook 4-6 minutes on each side or until golden brown and a thermometer reads 160 degrees. Remove from pan; drain on paper towels. Keep warm.
4. Remove all but 2 tablespoons of oil from the pan. Stir in the remaining ¼ cup flour, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper until smooth; cook and stir over medium heat 3-4 minutes or until golden brown.
5. Gradually whisk in water and remaining milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Serve over steaks.