Corinne Cook shared her recipes with our readers for more than 40 years.
Year after year, she would get requests for this one which she got from Betty Starnes: Shrimp Squash Dressing and it's equally popular cousin, Crawfish Squash Dressing.
You'll only need to make it once to know this one's a keeper.
Shrimp Squash Dressing
Serves 8. Recipe by Betty Starnes.
Note: To make your own Beau Monde seasoning, combine ¼ teaspoon of salt; ⅛ teaspoon each of onion powder, garlic powder and celery seed.
6 cups sliced yellow squash (about 2 pounds)
2 cups water
1 large onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
½ cup butter, melted
1 egg, slightly beaten
1 cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs
⅓ cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese
1 teaspoon Beau Monde seasoning
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon dried thyme
⅛ teaspoon red pepper
⅛ teaspoon hot sauce
1 pound shrimp (peeled and deveined) or crawfish tails
1. Combine squash and water in a Dutch oven; cook until tender. Drain well.
2. Saute onion, bell pepper and garlic in butter until tender.
3. Add squash and egg to vegetables mixture. Stir in remaining ingredients.
4. Spoon mixture into greased 9-by-12-inch baking dish.
5. Bake at 350 F for 30 minutes.