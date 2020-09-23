Pucker up lemon lovers, this recipe is for you.
We have long loved roasted Brussels sprouts, but coating them with lemon juice and lemon zest adds a bright, fresh taste to these veggies.
Tempered with a little brown sugar and balsamic vinegar, the sprouts develop a lovely, slightly sweet crust.
Pop them in the oven for about 30 minutes and they come out tender and delicious.
Lemon-roasted Brussels Sprouts
Makes 4 servings.
1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed, halved
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
4 garlic cloves, crushed and chopped (about 3 tablespoons)
¼ cup lemon juice
2 teaspoons lemon zest
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place trimmed Brussels sprouts in a large bowl.
2. In small bowl, combine olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and zest, pepper flakes, salt, balsamic vinegar and brown sugar. Mix well to combine.
3. Pour mixture over Brussels sprouts. Toss and allow to stand for about 10 minutes.
4. Spread sprouts, cut side down, in a single layer in a heavy-bottom roasting pan.
5. Roast for 30 minutes, or until tender and just crisping. Serve immediately.