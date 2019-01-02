Every New Year brings a chance to turn over a new leaf. So, let's talk about kale.
I know, I know. Kale is so 15 minutes ago, but the stuff is just full of nutrients that support healthy skin, hair and bones, and it has good fiber, the kind that promotes a healthy heart and digestive system.
I not a big kale fan, but these light and crispy kale chips are one of the very few ways I actually enjoy it. Give it a try. Who knows? You just might like it.
Same goes for beets.
If you have never had a roasted beet, try them. In my opinion, roasted beets beat canned beets any old day. They are simple to cook and can be used in a variety of ways.
Beets are great immune boosters as well. They also are rich in potassium and manganese, both of which are good for your body’s general functions.
When you’re preparing the beets for roasting, save the leaves and stems. Those are edible, too. Toss them in your salad or cook them as you would spinach or other greens.
Good luck to us all in turning over new leaves this year!