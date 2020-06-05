Everything, and we mean everything, can be improved by adding bacon.
Chocolate? Add bacon. Chicken sandwich? Add bacon. Storm coming? Add bacon.
And, most definitely, bloody marys.
We are suckers for brunch. And, for us, it starts with a good bloody mary with a long strip of bacon stirred in.
As we roll into another weekend, you think about what’s on the menu, and we’ll help you concoct a batch of these Bacon Bloody Marys.
Bacon Bloody Mary
Makes 6 drinks.
6 slices bacon
3¼ cups tomato juice
1¼ cups bacon-flavored vodka (or regular vodka)
1⁄3 cup fresh lemon juice (from about 3 lemons)
1 tablespoon horseradish
2 teaspoons chipolte hot sauce
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon celery salt
Freshly ground pepper
6 stalks celery with leaves
Garnishments: pickled green beans, pickled okra, olives
1. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat, turning occasionally, until golden brown and crisp, 9 to 11 minutes. Drain on paper towels.
2. Meanwhile, combine tomato juice, vodka, lemon juice, horseradish, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, celery salt and ½ teaspoon pepper in a pitcher; refrigerate until ready to serve.
3. Pour the bloody mary mixture into 6 large ice-filled glasses. Add a piece of bacon, a celery stalk and any other desired garnishes.