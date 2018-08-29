Holly Clegg, author of some of the nation’s best-selling cookbooks and a columnist for The Advocate, has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.
Clegg, 63, said she had only 10 days of symptoms. On Aug. 8, she said, Dr. Ronald Boudreaux at Baton Rouge Clinic ordered an endoscopy. She said the doctor was as shocked as she was by the diagnosis. She is being treated at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
"So, here we are and after surgery, 2 more extensive scopes, a hospital stay, I am at my first day of chemo. We are thrilled my healing has begun," Clegg said in an Aug. 26 Facebook post.
Clegg told The Advocate she is thankful for the overwhelming encouragement and prayers of her readers.
"I have been so touched by the outreach," she said, "and that has also has given me strength to fight this cancer."
Clegg said she plans to continue working "even though I have this detour in my life."
“I am passionate about my work, so don’t think you won’t hear from me as we will still continue to whip you into shape in the kitchen with my easy, delicious and healthy recipes.”
Clegg, whose columns and recipes appear twice a month in The Advocate’s EatPlayLive section, focuses on healthy eating with easy, everyday recipes. She has sold more than 1.5 million cookbooks.
Among her cookbooks are ones that deal with diabetes, arthritis, men’s health and cancer. She is probably best known for her “Trim and Terrific” series of books.
Clegg, whose TheHealthyCookingBlog.com is a resource of thousands of fans, has made many appearances in national media including NBC’s “Today” show, “Fox & Friends,” “The 700 Club” and, just recently on “Harry,” with New Orleans’ own Harry Connick Jr. Clegg has been featured in Cooking Light Magazine, Web MD and the Huffington Post.
You can follow Clegg's journey on Facebook, Twitter or at caringbridge.org/visit/hollyclegg.