SugarFest is marking its 25th anniversary with an online event Oct. 2-3, including a modified version of its sweets contest.
The annual celebration of the sugar cane harvest by the West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen will be a two-day Facebook event offering interviews, performances and demonstrations with Louisiana folk artists, musicians and sugar industry professionals.
Home cooks can submit their best cookie, cake, candy or pie recipes (must include sugar) by completing an entry form on the museum’s website, westbatonrougemuseum.org. Request a printed form by calling (225) 336-2422, ext. 200. Entries are due by noon Friday, Sept. 25.
"This year, there is no cooking or baking required. As a sweet treat, Louisiana’s own chef John Folse, of Chef John Folse & Company, will review submitted entries and will select winning recipes," a news release says. "Then, as icing on the cake, Susan Ford, publisher & editorial director of Louisiana Kitchen & Culture magazine, will publish these recipes digitally and/or in print in the November/December Holiday edition."
Winners will be announced online during the festival.
For information about SugarFest, call (225) 336-2422, ext. 200, or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org or Facebook.com/TheWBRM.