The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is serving up music and wine right in your own home.
The symphony is collaborating with Martin Wine Cellar for its fourth Virtual Wine & Cheese Tasting Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. March 4. Carolina Bistue, winemaker at Bistue Cellars, will lead a tasting of two Argentine wines while answering questions.
The wine shop's Susan Anderson has paired each wine with cheese and other Argentine-inspired accoutrements. The symphony's principal cellist Molly Goforth and husband William Plummer will provide the Argentine-influenced music.
To participate, you must be 21. Tickets are $100 to $125 at brso.org or by calling (225) 383-0500.
Attendees will be sent a private Zoom link. Each purchase includes a tasting kit of two bottles of wine, cheese and accompaniments for up to four people, which can be picked up at Martin Wine Cellar, 1670 Lobdell Ave., starting March 2.
Food & Wine showcase
The West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Uncorked Food & Wine Showcase at 5 p.m. Feb. 28 at Restaurant 1796 at The Myrtles, 7747 U.S. 61, St. Francisville.
Sample lots of delicious cuisine, craft cocktails, wine and desserts from local restaurants and bars. Tickets are $60 at bit.ly/Uncorked21.
Caffeine & Octane
Street Kings Baton Rouge will host its Caffeine & Octane brunch at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Bullfish Bar and Kitchen, 4001 Nicholson Drive.
The brunch includes bottomless mimosas. For more information, visit facebook.com/streetkingsbatonrouge.
Learn to make artisan breads
Registration is open for a Creative Breads leisure class at 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Jeanne Mancuso to make from scratch three beautiful and hearty artisan breads — vegetable focaccia, sundried tomato fougasse and chocolate cherry challah — and take them home with you.
Temperature checks and face masks are required. Registration is $125 at lci.edu/store/Creative-Breads-p289258018.
Cookbook signing
Desires Food & Events, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., will host a signing for its new cookbook, "Done by Desires," at 11 a.m. Feb. 20.
For more information, visit donebydesires.com.
Learn about crawfish
The LSU AgCenter will host a Virtual Crawfish Boil at noon Feb. 25.
Bring your crawfish questions for the experts to this online event.
Aquaculture specialist Greg Lutz and research farm specialist John Sonnier will discuss Louisiana crawfish production, including harvesting, pond management and the White Spot Syndrome Virus. Crawfish specialist Mark Shirley will provide updates and insight into the crawfish industry.
LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant seafood extension specialist Evelyn Watts will discuss boiling crawfish — washing, purging, cooking time and temperatures, seasoning methods as compared to commercial operations.
Watch the livestream on the LSU AgCenter's Facebook and YouTube channel. The event will be recorded for later viewing. View the Louisiana Crawfish Production Manual at bit.ly/LouisianaCrawfishProductionManual.
Oil and vinegar tasting
Le Mercantile de Louisiane, 13460 Coursey Blvd., will host a gourmet oil and vinegar tasting at 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
Learn to use high quality olive oils and balsamic vinegars on salads, marinades, meats, seafood, cakes, ice cream and even cocktails. Preregistration is $25. Admission is $30 at the door.
Preregister at lemercantiledelouisiane.com.