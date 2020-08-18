A little chopping, a little frying, a little more chopping and dinner's on the table.
This dish of cornmeal-coated chicken served with Peach Salsa comes together pretty quickly, and it just tastes like summer.
The cornmeal gives the chicken a nice crunch without dunking it in a vat of oil.
And the peaches add a sweetness to the salsa that just finishes it off perfectly.
Cornmeal Chicken with Peach Salsa
Makes 4 servings.
Chicken:
½ cup yellow cornmeal
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper or to taste (optional)
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1. Mix cornmeal, salt and peppers. Coat chicken with cornmeal mixture.
2. Heat oil in 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chicken in oil 15 to 20 minutes, turning once, until juice is no longer pink when centers of thickest pieces are cut.
3. Remove to serving platter and serve with peach salsa.
Peach Salsa:
3 cups chopped peeled peaches
1 large tomato, chopped (1 cup)
¼ cup fresh cilantro
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons white vinegar
¼ teaspoon salt
Mix all ingredients for salsa.