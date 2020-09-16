Chicken Pasta with Fresh Pesto
This recipe is designed to be frozen; just skip those steps if making to eat now. Makes 4-6 servings. Recipe by Teresa B. Day.
4 chicken breasts
½ cup sun-dried tomatoes
1 cup basil leaves
1 tablespoon chopped pecans
1 clove garlic
2 tablespoons olive oil
12 ounces uncooked pasta
Salt and pepper to taste
1. Cut chicken breasts in 2-inch pieces. Place in a freezer bag. Seal tightly.
2. Slice sun-dried tomatoes, then seal in a different freezer bag.
3. Combine basil, pecans, garlic and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a food processor. Blend to a smooth paste and set aside. Pour into a small freezer-safe jar or bag.
4. Place all three freezer bags of ingredients into a larger bag to keep everything together.
5. To cook, thaw about 30 minutes up to one night before. Boil pasta according to the directions.
6. Sauté chicken and pesto in a large Dutch oven over medium heat until the chicken is cooked thoroughly, about 8 to 10 minutes.
7. Stir in sun-dried tomatoes.
8. Toss with cooked pasta and serve.
Spiced Pear Crumble
Makes 4 servings. Recipe by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup all-purpose flour
⅓ cup quick-cooking oats
¼ cup light brown sugar
⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
6 tablespoons plus 2 tablespoons cold butter, divided
½ cup pecans, chopped
1 pound (3 small) ripe pears, peeled, cored and sliced
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ginger
½ cup sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoons spiced rum
1 teaspoon vanilla
1. Heat oven to 375 F. In a food processor, pulse flour, oats, brown sugar, salt and 6 tablespoons cold butter. Transfer to a medium bowl then stir in pecans.
2. In an 8-inch skillet, melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter on medium heat.
3. Add pears, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cornstarch. Cook 5 minutes, stirring often to coat. Remove from heat. Stir in spiced rum and vanilla.
4. Sprinkle crumb topping over pear mixture.
5. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.