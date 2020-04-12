Ham and Easter go together, well, like ham and eggs.
This recipe from our files combines both in a wonderful dish that works for breakfast, lunch or supper.
It's a great way to use Easter ham leftovers. Put it together tonight (it has to sit in the fridge for 8 hours) and pop it into the oven tomorrow morning.
Now that's how you start the week.
Egg and Ham Strata
Serves 8 to 12.
2 large slices country ham
½ large loaf dried French bread
3 tablespoons butter, melted
½ cup chopped green onions
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
1 cup shredded Monterrey Jack cheese
8 eggs
1¾ cups milk
¼ cup white wine
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
¼ tsp. black pepper
Ground red pepper to taste
¾ cup sour cream
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1. In a large nonstick skillet, cook the ham until the edges begin to brown. Remove to a cutting board and cut into bite-size pieces.
2. Cut the bread into ¾-inch cubes and place in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish; drizzle bread with the 3 tablespoons melted butter.
3. Layer with ham pieces, then green onions, Swiss cheese and Monterrey Jack cheese.
4. In medium bowl, combine eggs with milk, wine, Dijon mustard, black pepper and red pepper. Whisk until smooth. Pour over the layers and dollop the sour cream over the top. Chill, covered with foil, for 8 hours or longer.
5. Bake, covered, at 325 F for 1 hour. Sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese and bake, uncovered, for 10 minutes longer.