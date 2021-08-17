Editor's note: Events may be canceled due to COVID-19. Check before making plans to attend.
Izzo's Illegal Burrito is celebrating its 20th anniversary and bringing its customers in on the action.
On Aug. 25, the Baton Rouge-based restaurant will offer buy-one, get-one burritos, bowls and salads at all of its locations. Izzo's also will be giving away a $25 gift card every day in August on Instagram, along with offering customers a chance to win free burritos for a year on Aug. 24-25.
For more information and to find locations, visit izzos.com.
Inaugural wine dinner
The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation is hosting its inaugural Baton Rouge Wine Dinner on Aug. 19 to raise money for its Baton Rouge fund, which provides financial assistance to Baton Rouge area hospitality workers for emergencies, such as an unexpected illness, injury, death of an immediate family member or a disaster, such as a house fire or flood.
The 6 p.m. dinner will be held at Ruffino’s Restaurant, 18811 Highland Road. The event will feature Guy Stout, master sommelier at Stout Family Wines, who will make the selections to accompany the four-course dinner.
A limited number of tickets and tables are on sale now at bidpal.net/lhfwine. This event is sponsored by Stout Family Wines, Neat Wines and Ruffino’s.
Mobile pantry
Capital City Church is partnering with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to host a mobile pantry to distribute boxes of food to the community beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 21 at 7602 Innovation Park Drive.
Boxes will be distributed until they are gone. For more information, visit mycapitalcitychurch.org.
Wine pairing at Sullivan's
Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., is taking reservations for its Faust in the Garden wine pairing dinner, set for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26.
The four-course dinner of summer-inspired plates will be paired with Faust wines. Cost is $100; spaces are limited.
Visit sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/faustdinner_thursday to make a reservation.
Creative pizza class
Tickets are on sale for a Creative Pizza Night leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Chef Colt Patin's hands-on menu includes fresh pizza dough, classic margarita pizza, Cajun crawfish étouffée pizza and cinnamon roll dessert pizza.
Face masks are required and must be worn during the entirety of the class. Tickets are $125. Visit lci.edu/store/Creative-Pizza-Night-p355500036.
Music at Istrouma Brewing
Istrouma Brewing, 5590 Bayou Paul Road, St. Gabriel, will feature live music by Caitlyn Renee Acoustic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 27.
Kids and dogs are welcome to the family-friendly event, where the night's fare includes pizza, tacos and craft beer.
For more information, visit sugarfarmsla.com.
Trust the chef
Brickyard South Bar & Grill, 174 South Blvd., will host "Trust — Pop-Up Dinner, Episode 6" from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 28.
Guests will choose from two ingredient options for each course and trust the chef to make a dish.
Inspired by 1980s movies, the choices will include "Scarface" vs. "The Untouchables" for appetizers, "Big" vs. "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" for the salad, "Wall Street" vs. "Trading Places" for the entree and "Sixteen Candles" vs. "Tootsie" for dessert.
Tickets are $60. Visit eventbrite.com/e/trust-pop-up-dinner-ep-6-tickets-165854197369.