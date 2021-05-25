You know you're in an authentic Italian eatery when conversations behind the counter are in Italian.

And that's how the talk flows at Anthony's Italian Deli, where Marco Saia easily switches from Italian to English and back again.

Though he was born in Baton Rouge, Saia's first language was Italian, taught to him by his parents, Anthony and Maria Saia, who opened Anthony's Italian Deli in 1978 after moving to the Capital City from their native Italy. Anthony was born in Sicily; Maria in Bergamo, north of Milan.

Along with their native tongue, they passed down their recipes that go into making the deli's sandwiches, sauces and pasta dishes.

Marco Saia shares ownership with his mom and his sister, Margaret Cedatol, but he's the one you're most likely to find behind the counter at the 5575 Government St. location, opened in 2015.

When they came to Louisiana, Marco Saia said his parents didn't know any English and stayed with his dad's uncle, who owned a produce stand on Perkins Road.

They each worked through several jobs, including a stint at Paul Lopedote's Europe Restaurant, before setting out to open their own place. Lopedote taught them the ins and outs of the restaurant business, Marco Saia said, along with his recipes.

After opening the deli in 1978 on Florida Boulevard, Anthony Saia tried running a restaurant but soon realized that wasn't what he wanted to do.

"My mother kept the deli open the whole time my dad ran the restaurant," Marco Saia said. "He closed the restaurant, and they just ran the deli."

Quickly, Anthony's Italian Deli amassed a loyal following. Anthony Saia died two years ago, but his customers continue to stop by with requests for the eatery's most popular item, the muffuletta. Or, as it's spelled on the deli's menu, the New Orleans Style Muffoletta.

"Our muffuletta is by far our bestseller," said Marco Saia of the large sandwich made on thick, round bread and stuffed with several layers of meats and cheeses and olive salad. "We press it flat in a panini style. I feel that it's easier to eat for some people. A lot of people love it. We also use our homemade olive mix on it. I make it from scratch with a bunch of vegetables. We throw it all in, we mix it all up and we grind it up in very small pieces. It's my father's recipe."

The bread also is made from a recipe Anthony Saia brought over from Sicily. As the deli grew to need more and more bread, it hired Jumonville Bakery in Gonzales to make it from his Anthony Saia's recipe. There's also a vegetarian muffuletta, made with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, marinated onions and olive dressing.

Marco Saia sticks to the menu and recipes passed down by his dad, whose picture is prominently displayed.

"Well, you know what they say? If it ain't broke, don't fix it," he said. "It's true, and I have to tell a lot of vendors that too, because they come in wanting to sell us different products of meat and stuff like that. We've been dealing with the same product for 40 years, and customers expect it."

But the deli did do a little "fixing" in 2015 when it relocated from Florida Boulevard to Mid City.

"We outgrew the place on Florida Boulevard," Marco Said said. "We just decided to embark on a newer kind of deal, and I believe we did good by everybody. Our customers were scared, thinking that our product was going to change, but our product stayed the same. And people were starting to realize that we're still the same old Anthony's that used to be on Florida."

And, while the walls are new, they are filled with photographs, art, Italian flags and a large map of Italy brought over from the original location. A wall next to the counter is dedicated to 1970s era postcards sent by the Saias' relatives in Italy.

There are more tables in the new place, but even they look the same, covered in red and white checked tablecloths.

In addition to the muffuletta, Marco Said said customers also clamor for the lasagna, a recipe created by Anthony Saia and Lopedote with a creamy bechamel sauce made from scratch.

Also popular are pressed sandwiches "Italian Lover," made of capicola, Genoa salami, ham, mortadella and provolone cheese topped with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, marinated onions and Anthony's special dressing; and "The Marie," named for Marco's mom, combining Genoa salami, ham and provolone cheese topped by romaine lettuce, tomatoes, marinated onions and Anthony's special dressing.

And then there's the rave-inducing meatballs and spaghetti sauce, made in-house.

The deli also sells meats, cheeses and other items imported from Italy.

Mid-interview, Marco Saia stopped to take a phone order, then repeats it in Italian to his worker behind the counter.

"This gentleman came from Italy," he explained as he hung up. "He saw us out on Facebook, and he lives in Livonia. He drives back and forth from Livonia, and though it's a long drive, he loves it here. He says there's not a lot of Italians around that still speak Italian, but we do here."