“Everyday Slow Cooker: 130 Modern Recipes, with 40 Gluten-Free Dishes and 50 Multicooker Variations” by the Editors of Cooking Light, $24.99, Oxmoor House, 304 pages, paperback
If you’re among those hoping to drop a few pounds in the new year or at least make the effort to eat healthier, consider a new book from the editors of Cooking Light.
“Everyday Slow Cooker: 130 Modern Recipes, with 40 Gluten-Free Dishes and 50 Multicooker Variations” offers easy-to-prepare, updated slow cooker recipes perfect for both busy weeknight meals and for Sunday dinner.
All of the recipes include a nutritional analysis, and many offer practical cooking tips such as the one accompanying the Braised Lamb Shanks with Garlic Gremolata recipes: Wrap a garlic head in foil and slow cook it along with your meat rather than roasting it on a baking sheet.
The book opens with basic information on how slow cookers work and how to use it successfully, along with food safety, food prep for saving time and variations for using a multicooker.
Recipes are divided into six chapters: Meats, Poultry, Seafood, Meatless Mains, Soups & Stews, and Sides. They begin with Chuck Roast with Potatoes and Carrots and end with Sweet Onion Jam with Pancetta.
In between are recipes with modern and international flavors, such as Shrimp Vindaloo, Southwest Quinoa Bowls and Umami Chicken and Vegetable Ramen Bowl, along with family favorites, such as Turkey Florentine Meatballs Over Orzo, Lemony Chicken Noodle Soup and Barbecue Brisket Sliders. Each recipe is accompanied by a full-color photograph.
The book closes with a seasonal produce guide and a chart for how to use the recipes’ nutritional information.