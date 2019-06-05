Amanda McCann doesn't really remember who in her family came up with the recipe for Hammers, the oh-so-delicious concoction that won first place in the Cocktails at Sunset contest sponsored by L'Auberge and The Advocate.
"It's been in the family for years," said McCann, who first recalls drinking it on tubing trips when she was younger. "I still make it today," said the 41-year-old office manager at Cajun Collision.
The tasty tropical cocktail really hits the spot on a hot day, she said.
"We always have the ingredients on hand," McCann said, "but it's especially good in summer."
And the name?
"You can't taste the alcohol in it," McCann said. "And, before you know it …"
Hammers will be featured at L'Auberge's Stadium Sports Bar & Grill for one month. As the winner, McCann also will receive deluxe accommodations for one night at L'Auberge and dinner for two at the hotel's Bon Temps Buffet.
Other finalists and their great cocktails are Berry Bubbly Rita by Susanne Duplantis and Blue Skies and King Me, both by Erica Perkins.