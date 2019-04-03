Looking for something new to cook for a meatless Lenten meal? Try my Southwestern Veggie Quinoa Bowl. It's so hardy, I promise you won’t even miss the meat.
Meatless meals have lots of benefits. Cutting down on meat can lower your grocery bill. Plant-based proteins, such as beans, rice and lentils along with leafy green veggies are often less expensive and more nutritious than meat.
Research has shown that meatless, veggie-packed meals such as Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchiladas with Salsa Verde, which I have on my thehealthycookingblog, are healthy and help protect your heart, lowering your risk for heart disease and diabetes.
So don’t think about not having meat, think about all the great things you're adding to your plate. There are so many tasty vegetarian ingredients, and quinoa is one of my very favorites. If you have never tried quinoa, give it a go. This grain-like seed is high in protein, low in fat and also contains fiber and iron, which is especially important for vegetarians. Quinoa is one of the few plant proteins that is a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids your body needs but cannot make on its own.
My Southwestern Veggie Quinoa Bowl is a wonderful one-dish quick meal. Put the quinoa on to cook, sauté the vegetables, combine them and pop it in the oven for a healthy lunch or dinner entrée.
You can add chicken if you want, but I love to pile mine high with diced avocados, tomatoes and cilantro.
Terrific tips:
- 1 cup of quinoa is about 5 grams of fiber and 8 grams of protein.
- Quinoa is naturally gluten free.
- Quinoa can be found dry and ready to be cooked, in microwaveable bags and frozen.
- Think of quinoa as a substitute for rice.