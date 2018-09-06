Three established Baton Rouge restaurants are expanding outside of city limits, one for the first time. Lit Pizza, Bistro Byronz and BRQ Seafood and Barbecue are all set to soon open new locations.
Lit Pizza, the create-your-own, blast-fired pizza joint founded by the same team behind Izzo's Illegal Burrito and Rocca Pizzeria, is expanding to Zachary this month. The new location will be in the Villages of Americana neighborhood development at 1185 Americana Blvd.
An opening date hasn't been announced yet, but according to the company, it’s happening after Labor Day. We’re in that territory now, so keep a sharp eye. The location has been hiring since mid-August, the store looks nearly complete in social media posts (there’s even a wall of photos pulled from Instagram featuring Lit food) and the signs are all there — they went up on Aug. 21.
It’s the third location for the pizzeria — there’s already one in Baton Rouge on Burbank Drive and another in Gonzales off Airline Highway — but it’s not the last. Three more locations are in various stages of construction.
A second Baton Rouge location is slated for a late September or early October opening at City Square Shopping Center on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road. A location in Gonzales on Cabela’s Parkway is planned to open in late November, co-founder and owner Ozzie Fernandez said earlier this year. And in 2019, be on the lookout for a Lit in Central, in the Settlement on Shoe Creek.
Some of those Lit Pizza locations won’t be flying solo. The Bluebonnet and Cabela’s Parkway locations are planned to be side-by-side with Izzo’s Illegal Burrito. The Izzo’s restaurants are slated to open a month after their respective Lit Pizzas, Fernandez said.
More information on Lit Pizza can be found at lit.pizza.
Lit Pizza isn’t the only Baton Rouge restaurant on the cusp of opening in Zachary. It isn’t even the only one doing so in the Villages.
Bistro Byronz, the neighborhood restaurant that serves up “bistro-inspired dishes done the Southern way,” will open its fourth location on Wednesday, Sept. 12, in Zachary. The restaurant will be located at 1185 Americana Blvd. Call (225) 681-5744 or go to bistrobyronz.com for more information.
Between Bistro Byronz and its worthwhile daily specials (including the irresistible frosè), Lit Pizza’s just-the-way-you-like it pizza and Walk On’s Bar and Bistreaux’s sports bar atmosphere, the Villages might be the place to go in Zachary.
And BRQ Seafood and Barbeque is slated to open a location in Denham Springs on Sept. 18. The restaurant, BRQ's second location, will be in the former VooDoo BBQ & Grill at 240 Range Blvd., Suite 121. This location will also have a drive-through for easy pickup, dubbed by the company's website as the BRQ Pit Stop. (225) 372-2674; brqrestaurant.com.