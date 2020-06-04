The internet connection has gone AWOL. The grass needs cutting. And don't even get me started on the laundry.
You know what makes those days better? Cookies.
Specifically, as our friend Beth Colvin says, a cookie with a smell that can envelope you like a warm, comforting quilt.
Those days call for Oatmeal Raisin Cookies.
It's a pretty quick recipe. Just cream the butter, shortening and sugars, then dump in the rest of the ingredients.
Not a fan of raisins? Try dried cranberries or cherries. If you like, you can add nuts (we favor walnuts) but pecans, peanuts or almonds will also do fine.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Makes about 3 dozen cookies. Recipe is by Beth Colvin.
½ cup shortening, softened
½ cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
2 eggs, beaten
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Dash of allspice
Dash of nutmeg
2 cups flour
3 cups oatmeal
1 cup raisins
¼ cup milk
1. Preheat oven to 375 F. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream shortening, butter and sugars.
2. Add the rest of the ingredients in order, mixing well between each ingredient.
3. Spoon teaspoonfuls of dough onto cookie sheets and bake 10 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.
4. Remove from oven and cool on the pans 5 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.