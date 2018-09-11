Lit Pizza's new Zachary location opens its doors at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Regular hours for the restaurant, at 1189 Americana Boulevard, Unit 2110, will be daily 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The location is the third for Lit, the create-your-own, blast-fired pizzeria — one is on Burbank Drive near LSU and the other is on Airline Highway in Gonzales.

The Zachary location will feature a craft-your-own salad line, and the restaurant is adding a new Buffalo chicken pizza to its menu. The pizza is made with a white sauce, Cajun Chef hot sauce, Gorgonzola, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeño, a ranch drizzle and cilantro. Lit's cauliflower crust will also be available — it's handmade daily, so expect limited supply, the restaurant says.

Lit Pizza is owned by Ozzie Fernandez, the founder of Izzo's Illegal Burrito and Rocca Pizzeria. Three more Lit locations are expected this fall and early next year.

More information on Lit can be found at lit.pizza.