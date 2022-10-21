Grilled redfish at The Little Village
This meal was not only the best thing I ate this week, but possibly the best thing I've had this year. Seriously — I ate every bite. Features editor Jan Risher can attest.
You know what they say, "Go big or go home." Some people might apply this motto to persistence in an athletic venture or hosting a party. I tend to apply it to the food I order. I decided to go big with the lunch special at Little Village and order their catch of the day, which was grilled redfish. The fish was topped with toasted almonds, grilled shrimp and a lemon-butter sauce and served with their potato of the day. The redfish was mouth-wateringly tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. The lemon-butter sauce only added to the flavors that were present.
I highly recommend this dish to anyone who wants to go big or go home in their food ventures.
The Little Village, 447 N. Third St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801. Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Pizza galore and a blood orange lemonade at Hive Pizza
When ordering from Hive Pizza, it's easy to just pick multiple pizzas down the menu. That's not only because Hive offers a range of mouth-watering 'zas, but also because the personal size of the pizzas makes them perfect for mixing and matching. Hive has nine $11 pizzas, plus a build-your-own option. We ordered five of them.
The pesto swarm was demolished first by our group. It featured a white sauce, mozzarella, bacon, chicken, onions and garlic topped with a pesto drizzle. The roasted garlic chunks were the true crown jewel of the pizza. Also worth noting was the Hive Margherita due to the spicy kick of its red sauce.
To round out the meal, I highly recommend a blood orange lemonade. It wasn't too bitter or too sweet. The lemonade was perfectly refreshing, especially after a bite of that spicy margherita pizza.
Hive Pizza, 6166 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. (225) 726-7050.
Hive is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. (The Advocate staff + Emma Discher, staff writer)
The Witch's Brew from City Roots
For those who want to celebrate spooky season while they caffeinate, but dislike pumpkin (specific, I know), I introduce the witch's brew from City Roots. This beverage looks like an average cold brew, but with purple oozing down the top.
At its base, it's a vanilla cold brew. The festive purple comes from the lavender sweet cream dumped on top. You have to be ready for a floral flavor in your coffee, but this drink is a great way to shake up your normal routine. If you're not a lavender fan, City Root's also has a Black Widow, featuring a toast toffee nut latte with charcoal espresso.
City Roots is located inside Electric Depot at 1509 Government St. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. (Emma Discher, staff writer)
BLT at Frank’s Restaurant
It's not on the menu, but no one blinks an eye when I order it. It's the BLT at Frank's Restaurant. Frank's, known for its biscuits and homestyle cooking, also smokes its own meats, including a wide variety of sausage and bacon. And on this BLT, the bacon is the star of the show. White bread is piled high with their delicious bacon (there’s no skimping here), lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. There's an assortment of sides, but when you're ordering on that magic time right between breakfast and lunch, get the hash browns.
Frank's Restaurant, 8353 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Daily, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)
Tokyo Street Tacos from Boru Ramen
As soon as I saw that Boru Ramen added this limited-time special to its permanent menu, I knew I had to try it. By the time I made it to Boru, the menus hadn't yet been reprinted to list the Tokyo Street Tacos, so I'll admit that I'm not 100% sure about all of the ingredients.
We ordered the chicken version of this dish. The flavorful and plentiful stuffing was falling out of the flaky and crunchy taco shells. One order of three was the perfect amount to hold the two of us over while our ramen cooked inside.
Boru Ramen is located inside Electric Depot at 1509 Government St. Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. (Emma Discher, staff writer)