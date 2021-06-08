Sometimes chef Don Bergeron waits until the staff has left for the day before he begins cooking.

In the quiet of the day at Bergeron's City Market, he can focus on his favorite tasks, like cleaning and stuffing the crawfish heads that will go into a big pot of bisque.

If he's not cooking, you might find Bergeron harvesting herbs in his parking lot gardens, picking blackberries at a relative's home in Donaldsonville for a batch of preserves or shopping the produce at the Red Stick Farmers Markets for the week's menu.

Suffice it to say, Bergeron has his hand in every part of his operation — the restaurant, the retail store and the catering business — at 8200 Jefferson Highway.

"I'm the owner, and I'm the chef," Bergeron said. "I plan all the menus. I don't cook as much as I used to, but I do the things that I like to do. When you run a business, you have a lot of other responsibilities, but I meet with clients, and I work all of my events. I'm serving on the food line, not every day, but opposite days. I put my signature on everything."

That's been the norm since he opened his restaurant and retail operation five years ago. But it started before that when Bergeron owned and ran Mid City Market for 12 years at Jefferson Highway and Capital Heights. And for years, he has catered some of the best parties in Baton Rouge and cooked private dinners.

At the restaurant, meals are served buffet-style, but diners can count on red beans and rice on Mondays, Louisiana seafood on Fridays and a rotating menu of favorites, including pesto grilled chicken, chicken Parmesan, herb-marinated crab claws and lasagna.

The lasagna lives on beyond the menu. It's the most popular take-home meal on the retail side of the business, Bergeron said.

"We make lasagna three or four days a week," the chef said. "We use maybe 250 pounds of ground beef every week, and the meat has to be cooked in the hot kitchen, then cooled down and then it goes into our prep area. Then it has to be assembled and packaged, and then it goes into retail. It's a never-ending cycle."

But Bergeron isn't complaining.

"Thank goodness," he said. "I mean, it's how you pay the bills, you know? And then you have the catering part, which comes when people call you, so there's always something going on."

In addition to lasagna, his retail store offers a host of house-made goods, from strawberry preserves and satsuma jelly to crab and asparagus soup, gumbos and prepared salads.

Bergeron, a Donaldsonville native, moved to Baton Rouge 25 years ago, first working as a manager at Jumelles in Bocage Village and eventually becoming the restaurant's executive chef. When the restaurant closed, he became a personal chef.

"I just started doing some in-home dining for people," Bergeron said. "I had about 10 families I'd cook dinner for every night. I was actually doing it out of my house and delivering to them. I ended up having about 20 families, and at some point, I was doing a little dinner parties here and there."

That's when he decided to open Mid City Market, where the retail business was established. At only 100 square feet, the business outgrew the space.

And he moved to more centrally located Jefferson Highway spot, and his business has been growing ever since, even during the pandemic.

Now, Bergeron said his catering and private party events, which accounted for about 60% of Bergeron City Market's business prior to the pandemic, are quickly returning.

"When COVID came, there was no catering for almost a year," Bergeron said. "But now it's really coming back. I don't want to say with a vengeance, but it's definitely coming back."

And though the dining rooms were closed for part of 2020, take-out orders skyrocketed.

"A lot of my business is take-out, so we already had that going for us," Bergeron said. "It was hard to keep the shelves stocked. We were actually putting limits on some things, and we ended up going through a phase where we had to work 24-hour shifts just to get caught up and keep caught up."

Now Bergeron's is back to its regular lunch and dinner schedule of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the retail operation open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Bergeron describes his food as "Louisiana gourmet," where most ingredients either come from home or the family of someone local. That was how his grandmother cooked, and although she died when he was 13, he says she was his inspiration.

"She made everything from scratch," Bergeron said. "She had her own garden. They even had a dairy farm, and they had cattle. My mother and dad were good cooks, and I went to work as a busboy at Lafitte's Landing when I was 14, which was 1979."

Bergeron eventually earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux and worked for Piccadilly before starting his own business.

Forty years in, the 56-year-old Bergeron is looking toward the future. He wants to keep building his business, but, for now, there are events to cater and lasagnas to make.