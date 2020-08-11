Some of you have probably canned figs from this year's harvest. And what goes better with preserves than biscuits? That wasn't really a question, because we all know the answer is "NOTHING!"
These Buttery Cheese Biscuits, a favorite recipe from long-time columnist Corinne Cook, are good with preserves, ham and eggs, soup or roast and just about anything. It’s a typical biscuit made with butter-flavored Crisco. A simple piece of parsley brushed with beaten egg dresses up their tops.
Biscuits bake at a high temperature so don't leave the kitchen for too long.
Buttery Cheese Biscuits
Makes about 1 dozen.
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup grated Cheddar cheese
3 teaspoons baking powder
¾ teaspoons salt
½ cups Butter Flavor Crisco
⅔ to ¾ cup milk
For parsley on topping:
Parsley leaves
1 egg beaten
1. Preheat oven to 425 F. In large mixing bowl combine flour, cheese, baking powder and salt.
2. Cut in Crisco to form coarse crumbs. Gradually add milk, mixing until particles are moistened and cling together. Form dough into ball.
3. On floured board knead 8 to 10 times, or until dough is no longer sticky. Roil to ½-inch thickness.
4. Cut with 2-inch floured biscuit cutter. Place on ungreased baking sheet.
5. If you want to add parsley or an herb topping, lightly brush top of biscuit with beaten egg. Place the small leaf in center. Brush again with the beaten egg.
6. Bake at 425 F for 10-15 minutes or until lightly browned.
Corinne Cook’s cookbook, "Extra! Extra! Read MORE About It!," is available at Barnes & Noble or by calling (225) 293-9770.