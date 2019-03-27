In the past, beer and the LSU Rural Life Museum weren't things that many would usually pair together, said David Floyd, director of the 40-acre Louisiana history site on Essen Lane.
But the Zapp’s International Beer Fest, which will hold its 15th edition on Saturday, March 30, has become a successful fundraising event for the museum over the years.
When Ron Zappe, founder of Zapp’s Potato Chips, approached Floyd about hosting a beer festival at the museum, Floyd was at first hesitant. “But I eventually agreed because of the potential benefits we thought could come out of the event,” he said. “We started with the idea that we’d have maybe 300 to 400 people come in, and we had about 500 the first year, then the second year we had 1,000. Then the third year we had 2,000.”
The Zapp’s International Beer Festival is now one of the premier beer festivals in Baton Rouge, with its wide selection of regional beers and its scenic location. More than 40 brewers — from state heavyweight Abita Brewing Company and the local Tin Roof Brewing to home brew clubs like Mystic Krewe of Brew and LA Home Brew — will be serving samples of around 250 different beers in all styles. Attendees will receive a 5-ounce tasting cup to sample the beers.
“It’s a beer tasting, not a beer guzzling,” Floyd said. “If you’re a beer connoisseur and you want to taste different beers, home brews, microbreweries and the major beer distributors, this is the place for you.”
The beer festival has been a major draw for the museum, Floyd said, and has helped the organization reach a new audience. The festival “reached a specific market, a group of people that weren’t coming to the museum and didn’t know about it,” he said.
Students, people 21 and older, and young professionals can be introduced to the museum. “It was great for us because many of them became paid friends of the museum and supporters of the museum,” Floyd added.
The Zapp’s International Beer Fest takes place 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane, and is open only to those ages 21 and older. Tickets are $35 general; $20 for designated drivers; and $100 for VIP, which includes early entry and specialty beers and food from area restaurants. Proceeds from the event benefit the Rural Life Museum in maintenance of the historic cabins and outbuildings.
More information can be found by calling (225) 765-2437 or going online to lsu.edu/rurallife.