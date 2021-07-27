National Cheesecake Day is July 30, but Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro, 6172 Bluebonnet Blvd., is kicking off its celebration a little early.
From July 28-30, order one cheesecake and get another free. Just in time for the celebration, Copeland's is bringing back its popular blueberry cheesecake crumble, a homemade Creole cheesecake topped with blueberry cobbler and pecan crust. The restaurant purchases its berries from a local produce company that sources from Louisiana farmers.
The buy-one, get-one-free offer is available for dine-in at Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro or to-go at copelandscheesecakebistro.com.
Carrabba's celebrates Lasagne
And, proving that, yes, there is a day for everything, July 27 is National Lasagna Day. Carrabba's Italian Grill, 7275 Government St., will commemorate it by offering its Lasagne Family Bundle for $39.99.
The bundle feeds up to five and includes freshly made pasta layered with ricotta, Romano and mozzarella cheeses and scratch-made pomodoro and meat sauces, complete with salad and fresh bread.
For more information, visit carrabbas.com.
Wine dinner at Little Village
Little Village–Downtown, 447 Third St., is taking reservations for its Taste of Summer Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
The dinner will feature five wines matched with five courses. Antonio Molesini, Italian Wine portfolio specialist for RNDC, will present the wines of Santa Margherita, Masi and Sassoregale.
Cost is $100. Payments are made in advance with reservations by calling (225) 218-6685. For more information, visit littlevillagebr.com.
Trivia at Rock N Roll Sushi
Challenge Entertainment–Louisiana will host live trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rock N Roll Sushi, 3627 Perkins Road.
This marks the return of weekly Wednesday trivia nights at the restaurant. Bring your friends and form a team at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music, science and other subjects while eating and drinking. The top three teams will win prizes.
The competition is free. For more information, visit challengeentertainment.com or rocknrollsushi.com.
Taste & Talk
Been wanting to get into natural wellness but don't know where to start? This event is for you.
Andi Lynn's Pure & Custom Formulary will host a "Taste & Talk" from 8 a.m. to noon July 31 at the Red Stick Farmers Market, 501 Main St.
You can try samples of elderberry lemonade and learn about the ingredients in Andi Lynn's products.
For more information, visit breada.org.
Jazz on the patio
Superior Grill MidCity, 5435 Government St., will host the Justin Burdett Trio in its Jazz Brunch on the Patio from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
For more information, call (225) 927-2022 or visit batonrougesuperiorgrill.com.
Summertime Peaches class
Tickets are on sale for a Summertime Peaches leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Jeanne Mancuso in creating a menu of green goddess salad, peach and prosciutto pizza, peach and apricot glazed chicken with couscous, and peach crème bruleé.
Tickets are $125. Visit lci.edu/store/Summertime-Peaches-p368641802.