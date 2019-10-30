The Big River Economic & Agricultural Development Alliance, or BREADA, will celebrate the 23rd anniversary of connecting the community with fresh, local food and farmers with events at Red Stick Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The Farmers Market will offer live music throughout the morning by the John Gray Jazz Trio. Farmers will have locally-grown fall fruits and vegetables including satsumas, mustard greens, cabbage, turnips, pumpkins, squash, sweet potatoes, green beans, mushrooms and tomatoes. A variety of culinary creations will also be available and shoppers can choose from artisan breads, pies, pickles, jams, cornmeal, honey, dips and prepared foods. Wild-caught seafood will also be available in addition to beef, pork and pastured poultry.
Young market-goers can sign up for the Red Stick Sprouts kids club and also sample fresh fruits and vegetables at the Junior League’s Kids in the Kitchen tent.
The celebration schedule includes:
7:45 a.m.: Harvest Blessing, The Rev. Paul Counce, St. Joseph’s Cathedral
8 a.m.: Ringing of opening market bell
9:30 a.m.: Cutting of the anniversary cake, BREADA Board Members
10 a.m.: Fresh from the Market cooking demonstration by Jeff Conaway, of Beausoleil Restaurant
"BREADA is a local nonprofit organization that works to build a healthy and strong local food system and support small local farmers statewide. BREADA held its first Farmers Market in November 1996 with a small group of farmers in downtown Baton Rouge," a news release says. "Since then, BREADA’s programs have grown to include the Red Stick Sprouts kids club, Red Stick Rewards program for limited-resource families, natural disaster grants for small farmers, and a nutrition and gardening program for elementary children."
The market supports more than 50 local farmers, fishers and food artisans through its network of public markets. For more information about BREADA and its outreach programs, visit breada.org or follow on Facebook for updates.