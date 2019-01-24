Mid City brewery Cypress Coast has a new location
A planned Baton Rouge brewery, Cypress Coast Brewing Co., has signed a lease on a new location in Mid City. The brewery will be located on Cloud Drive in a space behind the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. The brewery had planned to be in a location closer to South Acadian Thruway, said co-owner Justin Meyers, but those plans fell through.
Along with room for production, the space will feature 2,400 feet for seating and bar space, Meyers said. The brewery is in the process of drawing up construction plans, and Meyers said they hope to open in the fall.
"It's been a long process," Meyers said. "We're ready to get going. We're ready to open. It's something that we've been wanting and dreaming about for a long time."
Cypress Coast will be serving beer at the Zapps International Beerfest on March 30 at the LSU Rural Life Museum. More information about the brewery can be found at facebook.com/cypresscoastbrewingco.
Food truck app expands to Baton Rouge
A new smartphone app for tracking and ordering from food trucks has expanded to Baton Rouge. NOMAD Food Truck App launched in New Orleans in November, and started including Baton Rouge vendors last week. Fete au Fete and Mr. Ronnie's are the first local trucks to be included on the app, and the creators said they will announce additional trucks in the coming weeks.
NOMAD allows users to look at real-time locations and profiles area food trucks, order, pre-pay and tip for food and receive alerts when their food is ready. The app is a product of the Louisiana-based company Bienville Software, Inc., created by Walter Gugenberger and Ellen Carmichael Gugenberger, a Baton Rouge native and LSU alumna.
NOMAD can be found in the Apple App Store or Google Play by searching "NOMAD – Made to Order." More information can be found at facebook.com/orderwithNOMAD.
Hayride Scandal appears in national publication
Baton Rouge cocktail bar Hayride Scandal, 5110 Corporate Blvd., is included in the new issue of Garden & Gun as one of "The South's Best New Bars." The feature, written by Wayne Curtis for the February/March 2019 issue, includes a list of 25 Southern bars that have been open two years or less.
Also on the list are New Orleans' Elysian Bar and Longway Tavern. The article can be found in print and online at gardenandgun.com.
Openings
The Garden Cafe at Independence Community Park held its soft opening last week. The cafe, located across from the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, serves hot and cold coffee beverages, smoothies, breakfast options, salads, soups, sandwiches and an assortment of pastries. A grand opening will take place Feb. 2. The cafe is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. facebook.com/thegardencafe.net.
Zea Rotisserie & Bar at Juban Crossing, 27186 Crossing Circle, Denham Springs, will have its soft opening on Monday, Jan. 28. The Louisiana-based restaurant chain has another Baton Rouge area location on Towne Center Boulevard. The new Denham Springs location will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. It is now hiring. zearestaurants.com.