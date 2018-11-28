This week in White Star news
As White Star Market nears its six-month anniversary, it has expanded brunch offerings on Sunday, changed its regular hours and announced an opening date for Yuzu.
Starting Sunday, Gov't Taco and Chow Yum Phat will be open for brunch, joining Fete au Fete, Dat'z Italian and MJ's Cafe. The market is also adding an acoustic music series from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
The dining hall will start new hours of operation on Sunday as well: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
And Yuzu, the new concept by Chow Yum Phat owners Jordan Ramirez and Vu Le, will begin lunch service on Thursday, Dec. 6.
White Star Market is located at 4624 Government St. More information can be found at facebook.com/WhiteStarBR.
Walk-On's takes a shot at gumbo world record
Later this month, Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar and chef John Folse will attempt to set the world record for making the largest pot of gumbo. The team will attempt to make 6,500 pounds of seafood gumbo during the Dec. 27 Independence Bowl in Shreveport, and if successful it will set a new Guinness World Record.
The gumbo will be sold for $5 a bowl, with all proceeds going to the Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit that provides housing for military families of patients in military and VA medical centers. It's estimated that 11,000 bowls of gumbo could be produced.
"I look forward to surpassing the record-breaking 4,000-pound pot I made in 2011, especially with a supportive crowd at this year's Independence Bowl all in the spirit of supporting our nation's veterans," Folse said.
And to make a gumbo that big, a massive cooking vessel will be needed. A 1,068-gallon stainless steel pot is being created by Ascension Roofing & Fabrication for the record attempt. If all goes smoothly, that would also set a new world record for the largest cooking pot ever made.
Really get into the holiday spirit
Provisions on Perkins will host a Boozy Santa Brunch at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The adults-only event will include holiday cocktails and brunch specials, a tacky Christmas sweater contest, photos with Santa and live music.
Provisions on Perkins is located at 3535 Perkins Road. (225) 360-3410; facebook.com/provisionsonperkins.
Recently opened
JED's Local, a new po-boy shop from the owners of Eliza Restaurant & Bar, will open Friday at 672 Jefferson Highway. The 2,000-square-foot Mid City space was formerly home to MJ's Café. This is the second restaurant for Russell and Sally Davis, who opened the Creole-style restaurant Eliza in 2016.
When the shop was announced in July, Russell Davis said that JED's Local is inspired by the iconic po-boy shops of New Orleans and will serve as a neighborhood po-boy shop for Mid City.
JED's Local can be found online at facebook.com/jedslocalpoboys.
Leftovers is a food and restaurant news column. Have a tip? Send it to jclapp@theadvocate.com.