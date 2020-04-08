The old saying goes: An apple a day keeps the doctor away. If only that were true in these coronavirus days.
But apples and a little Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey whiskey sure can't hurt.
This recipe comes from former Advocate staffer Beth Colvin, an excellent cook.
Drunken Apple Pie
This is a rustic, free-form sort of pie. You can use any kind of apples or even several different kinds. Save the liquid from the cooked apples and cook it down to make a sauce to drizzle over the pie before serving. Excellent with vanilla ice cream.
Serves 6 to 8. Recipe is by Beth Colvin.
1 tablespoon butter
6 apples, cored and cut into fairly uniform bite-sized pieces
1 cup brown sugar
1½ tbls. ground ginger
1 tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp. salt
½ cup whiskey with honey, such as Jack Daniels Tennesee Honey
½ stick butter
1 roll of refrigerated (9-inch) pie crust
1. In a large pot, melt the tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Add the apples, brown sugar, ginger, cinnamon, salt and bourbon. Stir to combine. Simmer 30 minutes or until the apples are tender. Take apples off heat, then stir in the half stick of butter until it melts. Allow the apples to cool so you can handle them.
2. Roll out the pie crust on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Try to use one without a lip if possible, so you can easily slide the pie onto a plate for serving.
3. Using a slotted spoon, put the apples onto the crust, leaving about an inch to 1½ inches around the edges. Try to drain out as much of the liquid as possible.
4. Pinch the edges of the crust up around the heap of apples. Refrigerate the finished pie for at least 15 minutes.
5. Preheat the oven to 400 F, then bake the pie for 30-45 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the apples are brown around the edges. Allow pie to cool for 10 minutes or so before serving.