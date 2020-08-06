Cobblers are the comfort food of the dessert world.
Tender biscuits floating over fruit in a sea of sweet syrup just fills all those little crannies in your heart.
This Cherry Cobbler cooks up in your favorite cast-iron skillet, first on top of the stove then right into the oven.
Sour cherries from the jar cut down on the prep work.
For the topping, the biscuit dough has a combination of baking powder and baking soda, so it can cook in the skillet with the cherries.
Turbinado sugar sprinkled on the biscuits before baking give them a bit of a crunch, but regular sugar works just fine.
For best results, serve within 15 minutes and transfer any leftovers to an airtight container.
Cherry Cobbler
Makes 6-8 servings
Filling:
6 cups jarred sour cherries in light syrup, drained with 2 cups syrup reserved
½ cup granulated sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon ground allspice
Pinch ground nutmeg
Pinch salt
Topping:
1½ cups all-purpose flour
5 tablespoons granulated sugar
1½ teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cup buttermilk
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
2 tablespoons turbinado sugar
1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 400 F.
2. Whisk cherry syrup, sugar, cornstarch, vanilla, allspice, nutmeg and salt in bowl until well combined. Transfer mixture to 12-inch cast-iron skillet and bring to simmer over medium-high heat. Cook, whisking frequently, until slightly thickened, 5 to 7 minutes. Off heat, stir in cherries.
3. Whisk flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in medium bowl. Stir in buttermilk and melted butter until just combined. Using spoon, scoop out and drop 1-inch pieces of dough onto filling, spaced about ½ inch apart. Sprinkle biscuits with turbinado sugar.
4. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until biscuits are golden brown and filling is thick and glossy, 30 to 35 minutes, rotating skillet halfway through baking. Serve.