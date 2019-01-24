Many Baton Rougeans have experienced the yumminess of a Curbside Burger. Now, those attending the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami will get the chance to as well.
The local eatery, which opened in 2016 on Government Street, has been invited to compete in the "Burger Bash" at the festival Feb. 20-24. The Curbside team will be cooking against 37 of the country's best burger chefs for top honors, according to Curbside Burgers owner Nick Hufft.
"The festival is a national, star-studded, five-day destination event showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities," a news release says. "Its 18th annual edition will feature more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties."
All proceeds from the festival benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.
Fore more info, go to https://sobewff.org/burgerbash/.