Tickets are on sale for Southeastern Louisiana University Foundation’s Chefs Evening.
The event, showcasing restaurants and caterers from across the region, will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, in the Student Union Grand Ballroom on the Hammond campus.
Prior to the main event, the President’s Toast will feature hors d’ouevres courtesy of One Thirteen Restaurant and wine personally chosen by Southeastern President John L. Crain, according to an SLU news release. The President’s Toast is held in the President’s Residence, also on campus, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This year’s restaurants and beverage companies participating include Aquistapace Covington Supermarket, Benedict’s Plantation, Blackened Brew, Cate Street Seafood Station/Boston Restaurant, Champagne Beverage, The Cocoa Bean Bakery and Café, Crescent Bar, Don’s Seafood, Eddie’s Frozen Custard, Gallagher’s Grill, Gnarley Barley, Jacmel Inn, Jim Carey Distributing, Le Saigon, Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar, PJ’s Coffee, Salty Joe’s BBQ Shop, Sarita’s Mexican Grill and Cantina, Southeastern Catering, Texas Roadhouse, The Big Squeezy Cold Pressed Juicery, Tope La and Trey Yuen.
Tickets are $75 for the Chefs Evening; $100 for the President's Toast; President's Toast and Chefs Evening combined is $150; a reserved table for six is $600; and Chefs Evening patron table for six is $1,500.
To learn more or purchase tickets, visit southeastern.edu/chefsevening, call (985) 549-2239, or email chefsevening@southeastern.edu.