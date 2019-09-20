This year's Louisiana Craft Beer Week — a seven-day spotlight on the craft breweries in the state — officially runs Monday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 29, with special releases, events and beer celebrations all over the pelican state.
In Baton Rouge, Tin Roof Brewing Co. (1624 Wyoming St.) will kick off the week early with a pregame party at noon Saturday. The party will feature the release of A Pint of Bread Doppelbock, a hefty 8% malty doppelbock with hints of fruit. The beer will be available on draft and in crowlers and growlers. Iverstine Family Farms will be serving sausage po-boys with mango slaw, and singer-songwriter Ameal Cameron will perform.
Throughout the week, Tin Roof will also be releasing one or two small batch beers each day, from fruited Berliner Weisses to lagers and ales, the brewery said. The release list has not been finalized, but the brewery will post about the releases on its social media pages. tinroofbeer.com.
Southern Craft Brewing Co. (14141 Airline Highway) is rolling its celebration of Louisiana Craft Beer Week into a celebration of Oktoberfest. The brewery will host its Oktoberfest Beer Festival at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, with the release of three beers: an Oktoberfest; the Pacanier pecan brown ale, made with local pecans; and the return of its Citeaux coffee oatmeal stout, brewed with coffee roasted by Baton Rouge's Cafeciteaux.
The Oktoberfest party will include beerfest Olympic games, like beer pong, flip cup, corn hole and giant jenga; food served by chef Richard Markert; and live music by The Debtors and John Ruiz Jr. with Tony Cobb. Look for more information at facebook.com/socraftbeer and socraftbeer.com.
Special releases and events will be taking place across Louisiana, so check with your favorite area brewery for the latest. The Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild is the main advocacy group for the state's breweries, and offers an easy overview of its member breweries all in one place at labeer.org.