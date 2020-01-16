LIT Pizza will be opening a second location in Brusly on Jan. 18.
The new restaurant at 447 Oak Plaza Blvd. will offer the same menu as the LIT Pizza's other locations. The Brusly restaurant will occupy the former Caffe Maison building next to Walk-On's.
Doors will open at 10:30 a.m., and the first 50 guests will have a chance to spin a wheel to free pizza for a year.
"They'll also have a chance to win other prizes on the wheel," said Haley Trosclair, manager of LIT Pizza's location at 3930 Burbank Drive. "The restaurant will open for the first time on Saturday; we haven't had a soft opening for it."
Hours are 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
For more information, call (225) 454-6797 or visit lit.pizza.