Sweet potatoes are not only delicious, but super nutritious.
And they're always a favorite on the Thanksgiving table.
For this recipe, the potato is baked, then scooped, spiced, rolled in nuts and heated again before serving.
Unlike many sweet potato recipes, this one doesn’t have too much sugar added. The potatoes are mashed with a little sugar plus orange juice, cinnamon and nutmeg, then formed into balls. Each is rolled in chopped pecans, which offers another flavor and texture.
Sweet Potato Pecan Balls
Makes 6-7 balls. Recipe is by Corinne Cook.
⅔ cup chopped pecans
3 or 4 small sweet potatoes, baked in their skins (enough for 2 cups mashed)
¼ cup orange juice
2 tablespoons sugar
Pinch of salt
⅛ teaspoon cinnamon
⅛ teaspoon nutmeg
1 tablespoon melted butter
Additional 1 tablespoon of melted butter for brushing on top of potato ball before heating, if desired
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or lightly spray cookie sheet with nonstick coating and set aside.
2. Place chopped pecans on dinner plate and set aside.
3. Peel the cooked sweet potatoes and mash potato pulp with a fork. Add orange juice, sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and melted butter. Stir to blend.
4. Using your hands, shape potato mixture into round balls a little larger than a golf ball.
5. Gently roll potato balls into the chopped nuts and place on prepared baking sheet.
6. If desired, you can lightly pat or brush additional melted butter over the tops of each potato ball after placing them on the baking sheet.
7. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until heated through.