Some store-bought versions of frozen pops are loaded with sugar, corn syrup and artificial coloring.
To make a flavorful, naturally sweetened version that will please kids and adults alike, just use berries with honey as a sweetener.
These pops are made with a vibrant red raspberry puree for one layer and a blueberry puree for another. The white middle layer is a concoction of a little bit of cream along with the lemon juice. A small amount of water in each layer ensures the pops will freeze solid.
For clean, well-defined stripes, be sure to let each layer freeze completely before adding the next layer. This recipe was developed using 3-ounce molds.
Striped Fruit Frozen Pops
Makes 6 servings.
Raspberry Layer:
4 ounces raspberries (¾ cup)
¼ cup water
1 tablespoon honey
Pinch salt
Middle Lemon Layer:
¼ cup water
3 tablespoons heavy cream
4 teaspoons honey
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Pinch salt
Blueberry Layer:
4 ounces blueberries (¾ cup)
¼ cup water
1 tablespoon honey
Pinch salt
1. For the raspberry layer, process all ingredients in food processor until smooth, about 1 minute. Carefully pour 2 tablespoons of mixture into six 3-ounce molds, being careful to keep walls of molds free from drips. Cover molds and freeze until firm, about 4 hours.
2. For the middle lemon layer, whisk together all ingredients in bowl. Carefully pour 2 tablespoons mixture into each mold. Cover molds tightly with double layer of aluminum foil. Push stick through foil into center of each mold until tip hits frozen raspberry mixture. Freeze until firm, about 4 hours.
3. For the blueberry layer, process all ingredients in food processor until smooth, about 1 minute. Carefully pour 2 tablespoons mixture into each mold. Cover molds with foil and freeze until solid, at least 6 hours or up to 5 days. To serve, hold mold under warm running water for 30 seconds to thaw.