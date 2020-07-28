Dine in or dine out, and don't forget the wine.
Tickets are on sale for the Josh Cellars Wine Dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., No. 100.
For this event, you have the option to dine through Zoom or at Rouj Creole, which will be offering a four-course meal paired with four Josh Cellars wines.
The dinner will feature Wayne Donaldson, head of production and chief winemaker of Josh Cellars, Joseph Car Wines and the Calling. You can either grab your four-course meal with wine at 6:30 p.m. from Rouj and head home to log in for dinner or reserve a socially distanced table at the restaurant for 7 p.m. Tickets are $99 by visiting sevn.ly/xinnye1M.
Bacon burgers and brownies
Registration is open for Red Stick Spice Co.'s "Bacon Burger and Brownies" Zoom cooking class led by Anne Laiche Milneck from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6.
You can either join in the cooking or sit back, watch, learn and store away the information for a future cooking session. You also will receive a recording of the class with recipes and links to other materials.
Where to Go, What to Eat: Learn how to make veggies the star of your plate; upcoming dinners; digital cocktails
An email with detailed instructions and information will be sent after enrollment to the class. This class is recommended for participants 12 and older. Registration is $25 by visiting redstickspice.com.
Christmas in July
Registration is open for the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge's Christmas in July cooking class from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the academy, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E.
The class will bring holiday cheer back into the kitchen in July with tasty favorites and sweet treats. The class is for children age 6 and older.
Registration is $60 by visiting batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com.
Ready, Set, Bake!
The Young Chef's Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E, also is hosting "Ready, Set, Bake! Pastry Workshop" from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.
The class is for children age 7 and older. Registration is $50 for one child or $90 for two by visiting batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com.
Bonta del Forno Italian Restaurant Opens
Bonta del Forno Italian Restaurant, 2660 Sac Au Lait Blvd., Denham Springs, opened on July 15.
The restaurant was near opening as the concerns for COVID-19 and the mandates on businesses were escalating. The restaurant uses fresh ingredients and includes a private wine room with seating for eight. Also on the premises are dining areas, a bar and a separate meeting room for 40 guests.
For more information, call (225) 380-0446 or visit bontadelforno.com.
Cheba Hut to open in early 2021
Former Maxwell's Market manager Tommy Wiggins and his wife Meredith, a graduate of the Louisiana Culinary Institute and owner of Island Girl Bake Shop, are opening Louisiana's first Cheba Hut, a marijuana-themed sandwich shop, in Baton Rouge in early 2021.
The first of three shops they've signed for will open at 411 Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive, south of the LSU campus. Their other two locations are due to open within the next five years and down the road, the couple is looking to expand to Lafayette and Hammond with up to 10 shops.
Newk's closes at LSU
Newk's Eatery has permanently closed its LSU location at 3332 Lake St.
Both the Facebook page for the location and the Jackson, Mississippi-based franchise's website states that the restaurant is closed. Signs also have been removed from the location.
Newk's Eatery in Towne Center, 7211 Corporate Blvd., Suite B, remains open.
For more information, visit newks.com.