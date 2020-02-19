Lilly Bridwell-Bowles certainly knows how to get the attention of those at a morning meeting — arrive with a still-warm, homemade, savory king cake filled with boudin.
Her extra-large king cake, served alongside more traditionally flavored Mardi Gras favorites at a recent Baton Rouge Art League meeting, disappeared quickly. Then everyone wanted the recipe.
Bridwell-Bowles said she clipped the recipe by George Graham, AcadianaTable.com, from The Advocate a couple of years ago and slightly adapted it, mainly by modifying the directions.
The novelty of a savory rather than a sweet king cake soon led to a spirited discussion about other options for a tasty filling. Crawfish was the top choice. Bridwell-Bowles said she’s thought about that, but first, she wants to perfect a pizza-flavored king cake.
Club members are hoping she lets us taste-test her efforts. In the meantime, you can make a boudin king cake to celebrate Mardi Gras.