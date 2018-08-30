We'll call it the "Food Truck Five."
Here's the first of occasional chats with local food truck operators.
Whether they're behind the wheel or in front of the grill, these are some busy folks, thus only the quick five questions.
First up is Rouge-A-Roux's owner Cory Hebert:
How long have you had your food truck and how did you get into this business?
I’ve been operating for a little over 3½ years, which is like dog years in a food truck. Before I made my career change, I was a sub-contracted mechanic for an industrial construction company. Over time, I became friends with a few of the inspectors and superintendents that would travel around the country, working at different refineries. Some of these jobs were in areas like Torrance, California, where they had food trucks that were on-site in the refinery for lunch. I knew these men and women were sometimes working seven days a week, 12 hours a day on these turnarounds, which gives you little to no time for planning or packing a lunch. My initial thought was not only giving them a dine-in quality product, but with the speed to serve everyone in the 30- to 45-minute lunch breaks they normally have. With so many refineries in our area, I would always joke around about starting one, but it took well over two years of planning for that joke to become a reality. What started as a truck built for refineries is now a business with multiple faces.
What are your specialties/best-sellers?
The Goudin Ball (boudin ball stuffed with Gouda cheese) with our homemade buttermilk ranch is one of the most popular items for the festival crowd, along with the Pulled Pork Poutine Fries. The Howler Po-Boy, Louisiana Crab Cake Sandwich and Irie Po-Boy are also big with the lunch crowd. Even the burger is hand-pressed, and we offer it with our house sauce, which people will buy cups of just for their fries. I also have chili that we make the seasoning for in-house. You can add chili and cheese to your fries to put you in a food coma.
How many people do you employ?
Currently, I have five employees that work different shifts and events. The festivals are the one time when you need all hands on deck.
What's the biggest challenge of running a food truck?
I would say the logistics of inventory and storage. You’re basically a restaurant on wheels, so you have to chase everything on a daily basis with very strict timelines. The other thing is your resources are extremely finite and have to be monitored constantly — propane, water, waste water and gasoline, just to name a few. All it takes is one of those things to be low or empty, and you’re going to have a terrible day.
To what do you attribute the popularity of food trucks in the area?
The culture in Louisiana almost revolves around food, so it makes sense that a mobile food operation can survive in this state. One of the reasons I think food trucks have established roots here is because there’s such an abundance of festivals and events that keep people outdoors year-round. It’s basically a match made in heaven!
Bistro in Zachary
"Zachary, Louisiana — we’re polishing the tile, warming the ovens, and chilling the cocktails. It’s time," Bistro Byronz posted Sunday on Facebook.
The restaurant, which has two locations in Baton Rouge, also said in the post that its new Zachary location, at 1185 Americana Blvd., will open Wednesday, Sept. 12.
The neighborhood restaurant specializes in "bistro-inspired dishes done the Southern way."
In Zachary, call (225) 681-5744.