A distillery is planned for an early 2019 opening in the Donaldsonville Historic District.
The Noel Family Distillery at 30 Veterans Blvd. will produce rum, vodka, gin and a high-grade premium sipping Rhum Agricole. All of the spirits will be made from Louisiana sugar cane, cultivated by local farmers.
The distillery will be operated by master distiller Frank "Chip" Noel and his daughter, Natalie Noel. Both are natives of Donaldsonville.
The distillery will feature a tasting room for guests and tours through the facility.