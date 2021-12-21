There are stories of the famous people who have dined at Frank's Restaurant, late country music superstar Charlie Daniels among them.

But the real star of the 57-year-old restaurant is its buttermilk biscuits.

Made from a secret recipe, the biscuits are served up hot at both Frank's locations, 8353 Airline Highway and 17425 Airline Highway in Prairieville, which opened 17 years ago.

"People like coming here because it's like the food their mommas made in the kitchen," said owner Frank Dedman III, whose grandfather opened the business. "But the biscuit is the thing. The biscuit is what started everything, and ours is the best."

The biscuits, with a light crunch on the outside and tender within, not only anchor breakfast, which is served all day long, but go down just as well with lunch. Frank Dedman Sr. came up with the recipe for this oh-so-perfect baked delight after much experimentation.

But, before the biscuits, there was the ice cream.

Frank Dedman Sr. managed the Florida Street location of Hopper's Drive-In, then opened the Bluebird Drive-In, which once stood directly across Airline Highway from where the original Frank's now stands.

"They sold ice cream and hamburgers, things like that," his grandson said. "They expanded the menu when they moved here."

A little bit of the Bluebird's spirit lives on in Frank's in the polished wood soda counter, which was rolled across the busy roadway on two flat dollies.

Stools now line the counter, and customers can sit there or in one of the two dining rooms to chow down on such menu favorites as New Orleans-style Shrimp Grits, a deep fried cheese grits cake with grilled shrimp topped by Frank's New Orleans Creole sauce, or the Seafood Grand omelet, which includes shrimp, crawfish, bell pepper, onions and Swiss cheese topped by crabmeat and the Creole sauce.

There's also the Country Fried Steak lunch, with top beef round steak battered and fried golden brown and topped with white peppered gravy. It comes with rice or mashed potatoes and two sides.

Some diners come so often, they don't even bother to place an order.

"There are a lot of customers who come in, and the servers already know what they want," Frank Dedman III said. "They can just come in and sit down, and they don't even have to say a word. They can continue their conversations, and their food's being cooked."

Lots of customers come every day, especially for breakfast (and those biscuits).

"We have a lot of early, early morning people who go to work, and we see them every day," Frank Dedman III continued. "And we have a lot of regulars that stop in, grab a biscuit and some eggs and start their day. I mean, it just wouldn't be the same without seeing their faces, and, you know, we've built such a rapport with these customers that if they go on vacation and they don't tell us, we worry about them."

Frank Dedman Jr. eventually stepped in to help his dad with the business, and, when Frank Sr. retired, his son and his wife, Catherine, took over and opened Frank's in Prairieville with their children, Frank III, Ross and Jennifer in mind.

"They expanded in order to secure a future for my siblings and me," Frank Dedman III said. "My grandfather is still alive. He's 89. My father is still alive, too. They're both retired."

Now the third generation of Dedmans — Frank III and his brother, Ross — are running both restaurants. The original Frank's is open from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. seven days a week, offering breakfast and lunch. The Prairieville restaurant is open 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

"I've seen some people grow up here," Frank Dedman III said. "I've seen them coming in through the years. My father and my grandfather always told me time flies, and I'd say, 'Yeah, yeah.' But now I'm starting to see what they're talking about through the years and the decades of seeing the same faces, seeing them as kids and watching them grow."

When Frank's opened in 1964, Cortana Mall had yet to be built. Business boomed with the mall's opening. The Dedmans are hoping the same will happen when the new Amazon distribution facility opens at the site of the old mall.