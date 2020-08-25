On the heels of its successful inaugural event in 2019, Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance announces Farm Fête 2020, with a virtual twist.
Farm Fête will raise critical funds for BREADA, even as it continues to safely operate Red Stick Farmers Market in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new virtual event will be on Aug. 26 on Facebook at facebook.com/breada and will include an online auction, with bidding open until 8 p.m. Aug. 27.
The auction includes local farm tours, culinary gift items and exclusive experiences, such as a private whole hog butchering session for eight people, including wine and charcuterie, at Iverstine Farms Butcher, and a custom cooking class for 10 at Red Stick Spice Company.
Throughout the two days, BREADA will use social media to showcase a specialty Farm Fête cocktail curated by Jeff Conaway at Beausoleil and a cooking demonstration by Chef Celeste.
Proceeds will benefit BREADA’s outreach programs including support for the Red Stick Farmers Market. To register, visit breada.org or text the word FARMER to 72727.
Southfin to open new locations
Southfin Southern Poke has announced it will be opening two new locations in September.
The restaurant, which combines the flavors of the South Pacific with the traditions of the Gulf South to create Hawaiian street food with a Louisiana flare, will open in Baton Rouge at 6166 Siegen Lane.
In Lafayette, Southfin is set to open in Parc Lafayette.
The original restaurant operates at 4321 Perkins Road.
For more information, call (225) 302-7613 or visit southfinpoke.com.
New food truck
The Honey Dew Sips & Savory Food Truck is up and running serving coffee, sno-balls and small baked treats. Look for a schedule each week on its Facebook page, facebook.com/hdsipsandsavory or visit its website,
Pop-up market in Port Allen
A pop-up market, hosted by Fresh from the Dipuma Farm, Mia Rose Designs and Court Street Cafe, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Court Street Cafe, 804 Court St., Port Allen.
For more information, visit courtstreetcafe.com.
Acoustic on tap
Caitlyn Renee McMorris is scheduled to perform from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at On the Half Shell, 37390 Perkins Road.
On Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., the singer and guitarist will be at La Carreta, 9828 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Please check with restaurants in advance as weather may cause cancellations.